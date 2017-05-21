West Virginia Junior College Holds Graduation Ceremonies

The Morgantown West Virginia Junior College held its graduation Sunday afternoon at the Erickson Alumni Center.

The college serves non-traditional students. Over the course of the year there were 200 graduates and more than 70 attended Sunday's ceremony.

Students graduate from the college all across the Tri State Region.

The campus president said it is his favorite day of the year.

"You can just see by the reaction of their families, how important this is to them, as they embark and do things that their families never thought that they could do, that the graduates never thought they could do. So it means the world, to us, and to them," said Chad Callen, Campus President.

Students graduated with associate degrees in fields such as Medical Assisting, Business Administration, and Pharmacy Technician, among others.

In Harrison County, the Village Conference Center in Clarksburg was filled with more than 400 family members celebrating their graduate’s achievements.

“My title is really “Graduation and Life’s Lessons,” and I want to send them off with the thought that they can be whatever they want to be,” said Merelene Kelley who was this year's commencement speaker. “This is the first step in a long journey for a lot of them, and I want to impart some of my life’s lessons to them to help guide them.”

Students graduated from programs including Medical Assisting, Medical Office Administration, Business Administration, Legal Office Administration, Information Technology, and Nursing.