10th Annual Girls on the Run 5K Held

The 10th annual Girls on the Run Race was held at the WVU Rec Center on Sunday afternoon.

The positive youth development program helps to build life skills through running and is targeted for third through 8th grade girls. The program is currently in six counties in North Central West Virginia.

Volunteer coaches work with the girls throughout a ten-week period.

"We hear all the time from our coaches that they see girls really come out of their shells and find their voices and just be confident in who they are through their interactions and through the lessons in this program," said Laurie Abildso, Organizer.

More than 700 girls were enrolled this spring and took part in the end of season celebratory 5K, which is the culmination of the ten-week season. The event is sponsored by MedExpress.