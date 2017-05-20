Second Annual Cure SMA Walk N Roll Held in Star City

The second annual Cure SMA Walk n Roll event was held at the Edith Barill Riverfront Park on Saturday.



Participants completed a one mile walk to show their support for children affected by Spinal Muscular Atrophy. SMA is the number one genetic cause of death for infants, and approximately one in every 50 individuals is a genetic carrier for SMA.

The event gave people a chance to connect with several families affected by SMA throughout the area.



"Events like this are helping raise funds for the research and the newly diagnosed, Cure SMA sends Care Packages to them. It's really a program that gets families together and every penny we make goes into trying to find a cure and helping families," said Caressa Delaney, Organizer.

Before the event even began Saturday morning, the goal of raising $15,000 was already surpassed.