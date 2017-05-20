Viking Performance Training Holds Grand Re-Opening

Viking Performance Training held its grand reopening at its location on 141 Greenbag Road on Saturday afternoon.

Community members were able to stop by and meet the team of trainers and see the new facility. The new space is three times the size as the old space, where group fitness and kids classes will still take place.

A larger range of workouts can be performed here with the new equipment.

"So we have more strong man equipment. More power lifting, more Olympic lifting. Just general fitness equipment. So different equipment that other gyms don't have around here and it's just been amazing," said Micki Pauley, Trainer

Several prizes and giveaways happened every half hour at the event, from places such as the Juice Bar, Crab Shack Cariba, and Zen Den.