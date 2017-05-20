Second Annual Stihl Timbersports Lumberjack Competition Held at Mylan Park

The second annual Stihl Timbersports Pro-Lumberjack festival is being held at Mylan Park over the weekend.

More than 40 of the best athletes around the country and the world made their way to the competition. All are professional lumberjacks, with some from West Virginia who hold national titles.

There are even world title holders at this weekend's competition, from places like Australia.

"It's a great weekend of lumberjacks. A lot of action, a lot of excitement. It's all brought here by the greater Morgantown Convention and Visitor's Bureau. We encourage everyone to come out and bring the family. Have a great weekend here at Mylan Park," said Labeth Hall, Organizer.

Saturday, lumberjacks qualified for the national competition and Sunday will be the United States Wood chopping Championships.