Brothers In Blue Motorcycle Club Hosts Park Party in Fairmont

Walmart partnered with The Brothers In Blue Motorcycle Club to host a Park Party at East Marion Park Saturday afternoon.

Brothers in Blue is a local Motorcycle Club of law enforcement and fire department officials. The party was the last stop on a dice run that they held, with all proceeds benefiting the Children's Miracle Network. There were several activities for children, including face painting, a dunk table, animal balloons,cotton candy, and special characters.

"It's just a full circle. It's the community basically helping the community out when it comes to the Children's Hospital. You never know who might be in need, so it's really nice," said Same Elerick, Event Coordinator.

The Live band Countrified Soul played music for the event and Miss West Virginia 2017 was available for a meet and greet with guests.