Mobile Food Pantry Helps Elkins Community Members

Davis Memorial Church in Elkins hosted a mobile food pantry to help community members with groceries for the week.

Each family received a box of food including items like meat, vegetables, bread, desserts and drinks.

“This is a fully sponsored mobile with Davis Presbyterian Church,” said Tambra, product flow coordinator. “They generally will sponsor one a year but because there’s such a need in their community we’ve got two scheduled this year. However, because of the need in this community, we are starting to get more recipients.”

In previous years the mobile food pantry has serviced nearly 100 community members. This year, more than 300 families came and received food from the mobile pantry.