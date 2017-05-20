Davis & Elkins College Celebrates Commencement

Friends and family attended Davis & Elkins College’s 108th Commencement ceremony on Saturday.

Students, faculty, and trustees processed to the Myles Center for the Arts Harper-McNeeley Auditorium to take part in the graduation ceremony for the class of 2017. For many, Saturday was a day of reflection on the journey and what comes next.

Valedictorian Colton Allen looked back on the last four years happy to have changed so much.

“The last four years have really been a journey,” says Allen. “ It’s hard to describe to other people the experience that you get in college but the biggest thing for me is how different of a person I am today from the person I was when I came in.”

Dr. John Ochsendorf, a professor at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Elkins native, left the students with one final message; that the endless frontier is ahead and to focus on the importance of lifelong learning.