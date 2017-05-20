Randolph County Hosts Endangered Species Day

Several area organizations are teaching community members about animals seen less often in society.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service, Appalachian Forest Heritage Area AmeriCorps program, US Forest Service, and WV Division of Natural Resources hosted an Endangered Species Day event.

The celebration was kicked off by the Save Endangered Species Youth Art Contest gallery opening and awards ceremony.

“With this, I went to the schools and did an endangered species lesson,” said AmeriCorps U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service member, Aerial Wauhob.

“They learned about the endangered species; why they are becoming endangered; how can they help. So, by picking one of the endangered species as their art subject I was hoping they would learn more about that endangered species and how they can help.”

The event featured a day of fun, interactive games, and activities that demonstrate the importance of threatened and endangered species and why they need our help.