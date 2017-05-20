Clarksburg Participates in Nationwide Yard Sale

Traditional yard sales take place in homeowners' front yards, but on Saturday, communities from California to Clarksburg hosted Route 50 Yard Sales.

Vendors sold everything from lightly used clothing to handmade jewelry.

Coordinator Tammy Gragg said it was a great community event.

"I hope they found their treasure, first of all. I hope they saw what kind of good fellowship we had here," she said. "Everyone was positive, laughing, joking, smiling. It was just a very positive day."

The sale helped raise money for the Progressive Women's Association.