2 Vehicle Accident on Interstate 68 Sends 1 to Hospital

One person was taken to an area hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Interstate 68 westbound on Saturday afternoon.
It happened just before 1:00 p.m. near the Interstate 79 split. One car went into the guardrail in the westbound lane. One person was transported to Mon Health Medical Center for treatment of injuries.
There is no word on the extent of that person's injuries or what caused the accident.
The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene.
