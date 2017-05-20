3 People Transported To Hospital After Head-On Collision

Three people were transported to the hospital on Friday evening after a head-on collision in Marion County.

According to 911 officials, the accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Fairmont Road.

Rivesville Volunteer Fire Department, Rivesville Police, Marion County Rescue Squad, Grant Town EMS and West Virginia State Police responded to the scene.

911 officials said when crews arrived on scene there were two entrapments.

Three people were transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

There's no word on their names or conditions at this time.

The West Virginia State Police Department will be handling the investigation.