Skyview Elementary Principal Recognized as National Distinguished Principal For West Virginia

The West Virginia Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals is known for recognizing principals for their work all across the state of West Virginia. On Friday afternoon they made their way to Skyview Elementary in Morgantown.

The West Virginia Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals honored the principal of Skyview Elementary, Jennifer Cox, as the National Distinguished Principal for the state of West Virginia.

"It's hard just to pick pick one great principal among all of the applications we get. But this year, Ms. Cox's stood out to us, for her dedication to her kids, the love of the community, and the type of activities that they do here at the school. She was an outstanding candidate, and she will represent West Virginia in an outstanding way," said Mickey Blackwell, WV Association of Elementary and Middle School Principals.

Cox was nominated by the school guidance counselor, who recognizes her hard work on a daily basis.

"They contacted me last week and said we've selected her and we want to come and do something special, so I set it up with her family and friends and wanted to make it something special for her," said Matthew Tolliver, school counselor at Skyview Elementary.

The award came as a big surprise to Cox.

"It's an honor, because I love my job, and I really don't think of it as a job. It's really my life. I love these kids, I love the community. I love the relationships that we all build together. So to be recognized for doing what you love, just makes it so much more special," said Cox.

Cox has worked as the principal at Skyview Elementary for the past six years.

"Every year we just try to do things bigger and better, and grow, and just make sure that we're loving our kids and making sure that they're learning as much as they can before we send them on to the next stage of their life," said Cox.

"She loves the kids, she loves her job, she puts her heart into it, and I can't think of anybody else who deserves this more than her," said Tolliver.

Cox will be honored at a banquet in Washington D.C. this fall, and also at the Greenbrier on November 13.

"It is very exclusive, and it's tough to get, but we have the best of the best working in West Virginia, and we always know that we're going to make a great choice, like we did this year, excellent choice with Miss Cox," said Blackwell.