Marion County Adult & Community Education Center Holds Graduation Ceremony

On Friday evening the Marion County Adult & Community Education Center held their Graduation and Recognition Ceremony at Fairmont State University's Feaster Center.

Many different programs are offered at the center for students to enroll in. This includes task preparation to receive their high school equivalency diploma and also courses that prepare for employment.

Teachers at the institution say their main goal is to help the students succeed.

"After they leave us, we want them to move on and go on to the higher education. We want to see them gain employment. As teachers, that's our primary goal, and we want to get them on the path to success," said Heather Bayne, Marion County Adult & Community Education Center.

If you would like to enroll at the center, find more information here.