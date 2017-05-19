Skyview Gives Back Event Raises Funds for Camp Caring

On Friday afternoon at Skyview Elementary, the 'Skyview Gives Back' event was held to raise funds for an organization that focuses on helping children.

Students at the school held a day full of fun activities to raise money for Camp Caring, formerly Camp Nabe, a grief and loss camp for bereaved children.

"This is allowing kids to help kids. So, I think that is so impacting, because these children who participate and attend Camp Caring are already going through such a hard time and so just getting the funds from Skyview, through Skyview Gives Back, allows us to be there for the Camp Caring children and help them through their grief," said Kadie Baker, Camp Caring.

The children of Skyview Elementary and Principle Jenn Cox presented a check of $3,200 that they raised to Camp Caring's camp director and staff.