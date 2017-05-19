Naturalization Ceremony Held in Clarksburg

36 people from around the world became US citizens Friday at a naturalization ceremony in Clarksburg.

21 countries were represented, including Egypt, the Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago.

One of the new citizens is a familiar face in Harrison County.

Naturalized citizen Ian McAra said, "Well, I've been here for 23 years now. My green card was about to expire and I didn't feel like renewing the green card was really necessary when I can apply for citizenship. I've been here a long time and I think its finally time to make it official."

McAra works at Notre Dame High School and St. Mary's Grade School.

He and the rest of the new citizens were treated to a reception after the ceremony.