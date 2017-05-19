TJ Bombers Holds Ribbon Cutting in Salem - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

TJ Bombers Holds Ribbon Cutting in Salem

Posted: Updated:
By Sarah Valdivieso, Web Producer
Connect

If you need to unwind, there's a new place in Harrison County to relax with a snack an adult beverage and a ball game.

TJ Bombers held a ribbon cutting Friday in Salem.

The restaurant is located at 122 East Main Street and is open seven days a week.

The hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.

TJ Bombers offers appetizers, burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches.

