TJ Bombers Holds Ribbon Cutting in Salem

If you need to unwind, there's a new place in Harrison County to relax with a snack an adult beverage and a ball game.
TJ Bombers held a ribbon cutting Friday in Salem.
The restaurant is located at 122 East Main Street and is open seven days a week.
The hours are from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily.
TJ Bombers offers appetizers, burgers, hot dogs and sandwiches.
