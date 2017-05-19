Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Holds Gold Fundraiser

The Barbour County Chamber of Commerce held its high school sports fundraiser Friday.
Bel Meadow Golf Club hosted the 13th annual event.
Chamber members tee'd off hoping to raise money for the Philip Barbour High School golf team.
Chamber President Reg Trefethen said the tournament is a big part of the golf team's yearly budget.
"We live in a county that is underserved and it does not have a high average per income capita and so anything that we can do to supplement the funds that these various sports teams get is a benefit and with all the cutbacks that the school system is getting, it becomes even more important," said Reg Trefethen, Barbour County Chamber of Commerce.
Trefethen said any extra money raised will be distributed to other sports programs.
