Nutter Fort Primary Elementary Leadership Celebration

Harrison County Elementary students are taking a western approach to learning good habits.



Nutter Fort Primary held a leadership round up Friday.

The cowboy-themed event showcases the seven habits of happy kids program that the school has been focusing on throughout the year.

Principal Joann Gilbert said these habits will eventually turn into leadership traits.



Gilbert said, "We're being proactive in helping them to understand they take responsibility for their choices, they make a plan, set their goals and can become the best that they can be in life."



Community leaders attended the event which included a 550 student parade and a lot of singing and dancing.