Strawberry Festival Means Growth For Farmers Not Just Fruit

It wouldn't be a good Strawberry Festival in Buckhannon without some of the sweet red fruit for people to take home and enjoy. So this year, the Division of Agriculture is working with area growers to make sure that people have that chance. The division is working with five growers to sell their produce as part of the annual festival. For families like Brooke Buente's, who wanted to start a farm for people to pick their own berries, it's a great way to reach out.

"Everyone likes a fresh strawberry that's sweet, and we were just hoping to draw people from the community to just come out and make memories and just have something that's fresh there to take home the same day. Strawberries are what we went with because we had the fields that kind of looked like they would accommodate strawberries," Buente said.

But it's not just about having a place to sell the produce. For many growers in the area, it's a way to get their names out there and reach into other markets that they may otherwise not have connected with.

"I think this has been really good for our farm, because we're in Clendenin and we draw a lot of people from that community, but it's great to come up here and just have the outlet to be able to reach other people in this community as well," said Buente.

For many growers this has been one of their best years; the extra warm winter means that the growing season started early, and that means many extra pounds of berries available for people who want to enjoy the fruit with the festival.

"It's great to come up here and have the outlet to reach other people in this community as well, and just let people know that we're there. It's really helpful because we're just getting started, this is our first year, so it's helpful for us to just have an outlet for our product," Buente said.