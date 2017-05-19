Lung Cancer Program Studying High Rates of the Disease in West Virginia

Researchers at the West Virginia University Mary Babb Randolph Cancer Center’s Sara Crile Allen and James Frederick Allen Lung Cancer Program at the WVU Cancer Institute are taking a look at the high rates of lung cancer in the state.

Researchers and doctors inside the WVU Cancer Institute Lung Cancer Program are trying to determine why. According to the program’s co-leader Dr. Patrick Ma, there could be many reasons.

“It’s not just one problem,” Dr. Ma said. “It may be attitude problem .It may be access problem. It may be a therapy problem. Maybe even a cancer biology problem. No one actually knows.”

His research is working to better understand cancerous cells and tumors and determine how they are different in West Virginia patients.

“We can understand tumor cells, not just on the surface, what they look like under the microscope,” said Dr. Ma. “Even though that’s a major advance, but that’s a advance 50 years ago, a hundred years ago. Now a days we have molecular techniques that we can actually dig deep into the molecular makeup of the tumor cells so now we’re beginning to understand if there’s any difference in Appalachian, West Virginian’s lung cancer tumor.”

A partnership with Morgantown-based Protea Biosciences, Inc. gives Dr. Ma access to the imagery he needs to analyze these cells.

“Which what we call mass spectrometry, which can analyze and profile all the protein molecules as well as actually lipid molecules and metabolized molecules within the cancers,” he explained.

So how does this research help patients? The WVU Cancer Institute Lung Cancer Program is using personalized precision-targeted therapy and immunotherapy.

With this treatment, doctors can identify a course of treatment based on a patient’s particular mutation of tumor cells.

Dr. Ma says some of these targeted therapy drugs can have up to an 80 percent response rate.

“We have to understand the molecular makeup of the tumor cells because we do not want to miss those patients who may be highly responsible to highly targeted therapies because they’re available,” he said.