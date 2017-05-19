WAIC Teaches Relationship Coping Methods

The Randolph County Women’s Aid in Crisis works year round on offering services and education to students of all age groups.

One class being taught to middle school students is all about respect and what they deserve from relationships, friendships or otherwise. Students are experiencing relationships at a much earlier age and should be aware of what to expect and how to deal with relationship hurdles.

“I am hoping that they take away that violence is preventable and that anger is controllable,” said Prevention Educator Tekoa Jones. "We know that violence leads to depression, it leads to lower grades in school, it leads to those other things. The coping skills, we hope they use those and not alcohol or drugs to cope.”

Students are taught healthy relationship practices and how to be kind and respectful to one another. Knowing what you are willing to deal with and understanding how far things can go is a tool Women’s Aid in Crisis hopes to teach students.