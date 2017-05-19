Finding A Family: Wayne Worth Part II

May is Foster Care Awareness Month.

WBOY introduced you to Wayne Worth, a young man from Connecticut who was adopted nearly 30 years ago by a family here in West Virginia.

This evening, we learn about Wayne's childhood in the mountain state and how adoption shaped him as an adult.



"Adoption is amazing, especially to the adopted child, because you're wanted," Wayne Worth.

Wayne's adoptive father Jud, a social worker, was only in his 20's when he adopted Wayne and his two brothers, Michael and Chris.



"I ask him why adopt three kids at that young of an age, he said well you know I just wanted to save the world at the time," said Worth.

Within a few years, the Worth household grew.



"He married Margaret, who was a school teacher at the time," said Worth.



As Wayne adjusted to his new family, his love for West Virginia began to develop.



"Hard connecting with folks at first," said Worth. "People in West Virginia and in Minnehaha Springs made it a point to connect with me."



Wayne overcame learning challenges to graduate from high school, then Marshall University, and start a career in social work.



"Baseball has always been a big part of my life," said Worth.



As he started his life as an adult, Wayne struggled with the trauma from his childhood and co-dependency.



When Wayne was 32, his biological father, also named Wayne, reached out.



"H goes, I don't expect to be your father," said Worth. "I would like to get to know you and maybe one day be your friend.'"

In 2013, both sets of Wayne's parents met for the first time.



"This picture here represents that I have two sets of loving parents that love me more than anything," said Worth.



"I think God put us on this earth to do two things: love one another and forgive people," said Worth. "Embrace the things that are painful to you in life learn how to love and forgive people and appreciate the blessings given to you."



Today, when Wayne isn't working, he spends his free time with his wife and volunteering throughout the state.



"I say to people who are thinking about adopting do it because you aren't only changing one life but you're changing lives down the road," said Worth.