Mon Health to Open New Heart & Vascular Center in Elkins

Mon Health will be opening a new location in Elkins on Railroad Avenue to expand its Heart and Vascular Center.

Since 1994, Mon Health has been serving the needs of Randolph County and surrounding rural communities at its current Main Street location.

Robert Milvet, vice president of physician services, looks forward to the new location and opportunity.

“It is the mission of Mon Health to enhance the health of the communities we serve, one person at a time, and Elkins is very important to that mission just like many of our rural communities are,” said Milvet. “Elkins is an epicenter to serving patients for many rural communities not just locally but it the surrounding areas. We are just as much a player as a part of that as any of the other care providers here.”

The new building site will allow the Heart & Vascular Center to provide cardiology and electrophysiology, as well as cardiac diagnostics in the office.

The project should begin late this summer and projected to finish in one year.