Morgantown Celebrates Bike to Work Day with Group Ride

Bicyclists strapped on their helmets for Bike to Work day in Morgantown on Friday morning.

The Morgantown Bicycle Board, also known as Bike Morgantown” set up coffee and snacks for commuters along the Caperton Trail at Hazel Ruby McQuain Park, before setting off on a morning ride.

“We work on behalf of the city and its residents and city staff in order to promote more active transportation and equitable investment in transportation infrastructure for everybody from pedestrians to bicyclists to people in cars and busses,” said Morgantown Bicycle Board Chair Drew Gatlin.”

May was also proclaimed Bike Month in the city by Mayor Marti Shamberger at the May 2 City Council Meeting. Bike Month has been recognized nationally since it was started in 1956 by the League of American Bicyclists.

“We know hundreds of people that ride bikes all around here and we have a specific goal to increase the ridership in town to 5% of all trips taken via bicycle by 2020,” Gatlin said.

The Morgantown Bicycle Board is also holding casual rides on the second Friday of each month beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the Spruce Street Farmer’s Market Pavilion. These will continue through September and all ages are welcome.

Bike Morgantown also reminds drivers and bicyclists to share the road safely. Gatlin says in West Virginia bikers have the same rights and responsibilities as motor vehicles.

“We no longer have to ride as far to the right as practicable,” he explained. “That was repealed a couple years ago. Bicycles can use the full lane and everybody should just be kind to each other.”

For more information on Bike Morgantown, visit www.bikemorgantown.com, or visit their Facebook page.