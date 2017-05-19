Relay for Life to Paint Morgantown Purple

Relay for Life of Monongalia County will be attempting to paint Morgantown purple on Saturday.

Starting around 11:00 a.m., committee members and volunteers will be visiting area groups, businesses and restaurants sharing information about the event as part of “Paint the Town Purple”.

They hope more groups will form teams, hang posters, decorate their store windows, hand out flyers and do whatever they can to spread the word about relay.

“A lot the time I’m talking to somebody about Relay for Life and they may not have heard of it or they don’t understand exactly what it is and what it’s about,” said Jenna Britton with Relay for Life of Monongalia County. “We’re just trying to help raise funds for cancer research for the American Cancer Society.”

Britton says so far more teams have registered than last year’s event, and the committee would like the total to keep growing.

Relay for Life of Monongalia County is presented by the WVU Cancer Institute and WBOY.

It will be held on Friday, June 9 beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Westwood Middle School.

To sign up or for more information, call 304-296-8155 or visit relayforlife.org/monwv.