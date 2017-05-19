Fire Damages Journey's End in Clarksburg

Emergencies crews responded to a structure fire Friday in Clarksburg.

According to Harrison County 911, the fire happened at approximately 4:25 a.m. at Journey's End on West Virginia Avenue.

The Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.

Clarksburg Fire Chief Rick Scott said that the bar has significant damage to the roof and interior of its back side. There is also an apartment attached to the bar, according to Chief Scott. The apartment suffered minor damage on the second floor, said Chief Scott.

People were in the apartment at the time of the fire, but everyone got out without injuries, according to Chief Scott.



The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but Clarksburg Fire Marshal Chris McGee is currently investigating, said Chief Scott.

Stay with 12 News as we follow this developing story.