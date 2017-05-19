Baseball Regional Match-ups Finalized

The regional round of the WVSSAC baseball postseason begins next Tuesday, and three local teams will host series openers. Here are the match-ups:
Class A: Tygarts Valley vs. East Hardy (Series begins Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Tygarts Valley)
Class AA: Bridgeport vs. Braxton County (Series begins Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Bridgeport)
Class AAA: Morgantown vs. Wheeling Park (Series begins Tuesday at Mylan Park)
Watch the 12 SportsZone every night at 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. for the latest on these series.
