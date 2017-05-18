Town of Monongah Holds Alzheimer's Awareness Seminar

On Thursday evening, the town of Monongah held an Alzheimer's Awareness Seminar sponsored by the International Chiefs of Police Association.

This teaches members of the community how to respond to Alzheimer's disease.

Techniques were provided for law enforcement and first responders if someone with the disease goes missing.

Some problems that law enforcement face occur when individuals with Alzheimer's wander, risking their safety.

"They will leave their homes, and what do the people do? The caregiver is totally lost. They don't know what to do. They don't know who to contact sometimes. 911 is a call that they should make immediately and not wait. And usually they wait because they want to go hunting, because a lot of them are embarrassed," said Vernon Nosse, Monongah Police Department.

Those attending also learned special techniques for search and rescue, as well as who to turn to when in need of help.