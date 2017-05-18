Harrison County FFA Members Help Downtown Clarksburg Beautification Efforts

Future Farmers of America at Liberty and Robert C. Byrd High School put their green thumbs to use in downtown Clarksburg.

Flowers in bloom were placed in baskets provided by the city and grown by the FFA students.

Clarksburg mayor, Cathy Goings said it's nice to see the youth getting involved and enjoying going into downtown to look at the fruits of their labor. Each member received a certificate of appreciation at Clarksburg's Thursday night City Council meeting.

“With opportunities like this we get to be outside, be active and give back the to the community. Its just a great thing overall,” said Connor Wickline, a sophomore Liberty High School FFA member.

The City has other projects that they’re working with in conjunction with FFA. Soon there will be new plantings on the Second Street islands, and Eagle Scouts will be doing another project in the Hughes Avenue area of Clarksburg as well.