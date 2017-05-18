City of Clarksburg Moves Forward with Demolition Projects

In April 2016 a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge ruled that the Clarksburg Code Enforcement Office could resume demolition.

On Thursday night, Clarksburg City Council approved a resolution for to remove more than 80 vacant, dilapidated buildings that have been posted for demolition by the cities Code Enforcement Department. The Urban Renewal Authority is currently in the process of securing a $300,000 loan to help the city with the cost to demolish the structures.

“They’ll either be torn down by some of the city employee’s or it will be bid out and awarded to a contractor that will come in. Now if any of the houses happen to have asbestos in it they’ll have to have asbestos abatement, but yea, its gonna make Clarksburg look a lot more beautiful,” said Vice Mayor of Clarksburg, Jim Malfregeot.

The resolution passed states that all the properties on the demolition list created by the city's Code Enforcement Office meet the criteria of the blight and demolition order.