Sleep Hygiene: Developing Good Sleep Habits

Obtaining healthy sleep is important for both physical and mental health.

Sleep experts give advice on sleep hygiene, which are habits and practices that are conducive to sleeping well on a regular basis.

"So the most important thing with sleep hygiene is maintaining a regular sleep schedule. In particular, your wake time. That's something you can control," said Dr. Rob Stansbury, Director of the WVU Medicine Sleep Evaluation Center.

It's also important to pull back the curtain.

"When you wake up, make sure you get a lot of light, particularly sunlight, if it's available to really help entrain your circadian rhythm. Avoiding Caffeine, alcohol in the evening, and trying to maintain a regular sleep time when you're going to bed," said Stansbury.

If these simple tips are followed, it should lead to a day of feeling well rested and alert. If not, there could be other factors that are affecting sleep.

"So, if you're falling asleep at inappropriate times, it's a really important idea to make an appointment to talk to your doctor. No one should snore. No one should be kicking their bed partner repeatedly during the night, and no one should be falling asleep in the middle of the day," said Hawley Montgomery-Downs, Associate Professor of Psychology at WVU.

In many cases, those having trouble sleeping have a sleep study done similar to ones that are conducted at the WVU Medicine Sleep Evaluation Center.

"They come in, they meet with one of our technicians, who explains all of the procedures to them. And then, we get them set up for a sleep study, which involves limited EEG, looking at brain waves, allowing us to assess the stages of sleep, what their sleep architecture looks like," said Stansbury.

Different electronic machines are hooked up to the patient to determine what exactly is going on throughout their sleep cycle.

"There's a device in the nose that allows us to look at breathing at night and that's for sleep apnea and sleep disordered breathing. There is a belt around the chest and abdomen, just to look at breathing effort, and then there's EMG wires to look at muscle movements at night and to assess if there are any abnormal movements or behaviors that are leading to sleep disruption," said Stansbury.