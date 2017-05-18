West Virginia State Football Feature; Part I

Institute, W.Va. - Four former WVU Football teammates, now coaches on the West Virginia State Football team are defying the odds. Former WVU wide receiver and now head coach of West Virginia State, John Pennington hired three former mountaineer teammates to join him on the yellow jackets roster.

Those three gold and blue brothers, include, running back Quincy Wilson, holder George Shelhl and linebacker Reed Williams.

Coach Pennington, says that, "I have a lot of pride just sitting up here seeing everyone wearing black and gold. At the end of the day, we are all teammates and we are family and i am a big believer in nepitism. I wanted to hire guys from my family."

Some things just don't change, as these four teammates took the field as mountaineers in the mid 2000's and now take the field as yellow jackets in 2017.