Village Caregiving Holds Ribbon Cutting for New Office

A Harrison County Victorian house has been converted into a new office.



Village Caregiving held its ribbon cutting Thursday in Clarksburg.

The business provides non-medical in-home care for clients, and 50 percent of those clients are veterans.

Owners said they chose the location because of the opportunity to restore part of Clarksburg's Main Street history.

Owner Matt Walker said, "This is an old Victorian painted lady that we fell in love with when we came to Clarksburg and decided we wanted to restore it and return it to its original glory here. It's a beautiful house and we look forward to being here a really long time."



Village Caregiving now has four offices within the state.