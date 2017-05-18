WVU Professor Demonstrates Invention to Help Strengthen Buildings and Bridges

Thursday, a WVU professor, Dr. Hota GangaRao, demonstrated his invention to help buildings and bridges better withstand earthquakes and hurricanes.

The invention will increase the strength and endurance of structures that need to be rehabilitated or must withstand shocks from these events, said Dr. GangaRao.



"We can retrofit the old building trusses," Dr. GangaRao said. "Likewise we can retrofit the cracking bridge beams and other kind of structures both for earthquake load resistance and also for blast resistance."



These joints could resist a category five hurricane, stated Dr. GangaRao.