Fairmont Business Owner Pressure Washes Graffiti Away at Palatine Park

A Fairmont business owner is helping to clean up parks in the city and county.

Mitch Wood, of Wood Mobile LLC, pressure washed graffiti off a wall on Thursday at Palatine Park. He said it frustrates him to see the parks in such bad shape.

Wood uses a solution to remove the paint from the walls, then pressure washes it to clean the surface.

"Once we get this clean, there is a sealer you can put on it that is anti-graffiti, so once we get this clean they can't come out here tonight and tag it because we'll put a sealer on it that prevents them from tagging it, making it difficult to remove it," said Wood.

He is also working with county and city officials to clean up dilapidated buildings.