Process Servers Participate in Tactical Training

Serving papers like warrants, eviction notices and subpoenas can easily become dangerous.

Process servers take on that job every day and the president of Level C Tactical said they sometimes become complacent and too confident in their safety.

"It's, at time, hard to watch because they become tunnel vision and that's not a good thing so that's one thing we teach is how to pull yourself out of that tunnel vision and start looking for what's going on around you," said Neal Locke, President of Level C Tactical.

On Thursday, process servers from Mason, Monongalia, Wetzel and Harrison counties walked into training exercises at Fairmont State University, not knowing what to expect.

"They told us to be ourselves and act like we're doing this for real as we do this everyday and that's how my co-workers and i have been presenting ourselves as we've been doing this scenario," said Dawn Bourgeois, Process Server with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.

Ella Lybarger, 11, participated in the training and her dad is one of the training officers. During the scenarios, she played a daughter who witnessed a suicide and whose mom overdosed on drugs.

"Most people would not expect for this to happen but yet it is a very common thing in our world today," Lybarger said.

She said participating in the training, helps her appreciate what law enforcement officers across the country do each day.

"My dad is my hero so it's very fun to go to work with him and see what kind of stuff he does to try and keep the public safe," Lybarger said.

The process servers learned to value situational awareness and avoid escalation to keep them and the public safe.

"It's a good feeling and satisfaction for us because now we've given them or helped give them a skill or helped hone their skills to where they can go home to their family every night," Locke said.

The Fairmont State University Police Department helped to host the event on campus.