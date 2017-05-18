Development Group Brings Business to Downtown Philippi

The Woodlands Development Group has spent the last four months working on the Sunshine Building in downtown Philippi.

In an effort to bring more economic growth and population to downtown, the community development group has restored the building to its former beauty and has already begun moving tenants into the available spaces upstairs.

“We’re a community development group,” said Project Manager Dustin Smith. “We’re here as an economic development project, developing residential space and commercial space for the overall improvement of the downtown area, and the goal of this project was to use historic tax credits on these projects. We are trying to do them to historical standards.”

The space will have a commercial use space downstairs and multiple apartment spaces upstairs. The group hopes to finish the project in the next week and will be working on final touches to the front of the building.

For more information about the Woodlands Development Group or to inquire about possible rentals, visit the website or call (304) 636-6495.