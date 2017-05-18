Sanitation Safety Tips

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, each year 8 million people across the country use more than 2 billion needles, syringes, and lancets to manage medical conditions at home.

Disposal by self-injectors isn't typically regulated, and self-injectors don't always know the safest disposal methods.

Wastewater collection, sewer treatment plant, and sanitation department workers are at a higher risk of being exposed to needles and other drug paraphernalia.

City of Elkins Wastewater Collection Department Supervisor Mike Currence said residents throw anything and everything down their toilets and drains. “We find all kind of debris so you have to be very careful, watch what you're doing,” said Currence.

Some people are throwing their used needles in the trash or flushing them down the toilet. Used sharps left loose among other waste can hurt sanitation workers.

Terrill Roth, the sanitation department supervisor, said workers are aware of possible sharps but oftentimes notice too late and are stuck.

Departments are urging residents to take extra precautions when deposing of needles. Place them in sealable containers such as water jugs and coffee containers is your best bet.