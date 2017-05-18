Morgantown Observes 6th Annual Gene Vance Jr. Day

The Morgantown community gathered on Thursday afternoon to observe the sixth annual Gene Vance Jr. Day, honoring all soldiers who have fought since 9/11.

"The cost of our freedom, things that we take for granted here in the United States come at a very high cost. It comes at the cost of human life,” said Michael Minc, Founder and Chairman of the Gene Vance Jr. Foundation.

The lives of all those soldiers, whether they have returned home, been injured or given the ultimate sacrifice were honored with a Tribute to Heroes wreath laying ceremony.

"All of the women that have been in the war on terror since 9/11 and those that have fallen, and those that are returning, the legacy of those men and the ones that have been catastrophically injured in the line of duty, that's' the very most important thing that we should remember,” Minc said. “The service of the men and women of America."

Gene Arden Vance Jr. served with a U.S. Special Forces Airborne Reserve Unit when he was killed in 2002, becoming the first National Guardsman to be killed in the line of direct action since Vietnam and the first West Virginia National Guardsman to be killed in direct combat since World War II.

Before he died, Vance put the lives of his fellow soldiers before his own.

"Gene saved the lives of 18 Afghani Soldiers and two American soldiers in the line of duty and as a Morgantown resident he's really become a symbol of the character of Morgantown and of the American people,” said Minc, who is also Arden’s brother-in-law.

"We find ourselves in various assignments, but we always find ways to come back and reconnect,” said Brigadier General Russell Crane, Assistant Adjutant General for WV Army National Guard who served with Vance. “This is just a great opportunity for us to get back together and remember Gene and remember our previous assignments and working together."

Greetings from Governor Jim Justice, Senators Joe Manchin and Shelly Moore Capito, Congressman David McKinley and West Virginia University were read as well as a proclamation from the City of Morgantown.

Plans were also announced for the Gene Arden Vance Jr. Memorial to the Catastrophically Injured, which will serve as a constant remembrance and symbol of courage, hope and honor. It will be created by sculptor Jamie Lester and Vandalia Bronze, who also created the Colonel Zackquill Morgan statue which sits in the plaza of the Morgantown Public Safety Building.

"I think this day is a great remembrance for all of us to step back and think about all those who have served and given their lives for our freedoms that we have today,” said Mayor Marti Shamberger.

"The military serves for the defense of this country and we just like to be remembered for the sacrifices that we have to make,” said Brigadier General Crane. “Whether it's leaving our family or unfortunately uh dying in defense of this country."