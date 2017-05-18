Finding a Family: Wayne Worth

May marks National Foster Care Awareness month.

For this week's Finding a Family, we learn more about a young professional and his journey to West Virginia through foster care and adoption.

Meet Wayne Worth.



"West Virginia will always be home because home is where you are loved," said Wayne Worth.



Wayne Worth's story starts not in the mountaineer state, but rather in Manchester, Connecticut.



"My biological father, when I was 6 months old was incarcerated," said Worth. "It was just me and my biological mother who was 19 years old."



On July 24, 1986, Wayne's life changed drastically.



"It was the day my biological mother brought me back to the hospital I was born at and couldn't take of me anymore," said Worth. "Gave me up to the state of Connecticut."



Wayne spent the next few years in the foster care system.



"18 people living in a home," said Worth. "It was kind of like, we were loved and taken care of but the supervision wasn't there."

After a fight with his foster father, Wayne went to live in a group home.



"That place changed my life," said Worth. "It really did. It really gave me the structure. This is a life a book. For every adopted or for every child who is up for adoption. Their social worker makes this book for them."



After appearing on the local news as well as meeting prospective parents, an adoption inquiry arrived from Pocahontas County, West Virginia.



For a week, Wayne spent time with Jud Worth and his two adopted sons, Michael and Chris.



At the end of the visit, Wayne received life changing news at the Greenbrier Resort pool.



"My dad says he goes Wayne we love you," said Worth. "We want you to be a part of our family. And he said, you'll have to excuse sometimes I get a little emotional about it. He says this isn't going to be a temporary thing. He goes those days are over. We are forever going to be your family."