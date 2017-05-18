20-Year-Old Clarksburg Man Faces Additional Sexual Assault Charge

A Clarksburg man was arrested Tuesday on an additional sexual assault charge.

Isaiah Hilliard, 20, is accused of forcing a juvenile girl to have anal sex in June 2016, according to West Virginia State Police.

Hilliard and the girl were attending a graduation party, where they had consensual sex earlier in the night using protection, police said. Later that night, Hilliard asked the girl to have sex again, and she asked if he had protection. Hilliard told the girl he did not have protection and suggested anal sex, to which she replied, "Absolutely not," police said.

Hilliard continued to ask the girl to have anal sex, and she continued to tell him no. Hilliard then rolled the girl over and forced her to have anal sex, police said. The girl told police Hilliard held her on the ground so she could not get away because he was bigger and stronger than her. She also told police the act was painful for her.

Hilliard was previously charged in February with three counts of second-degree sexual assault by the Harrison County Sheriff's Department for an incident in December. Now, he is facing an additional second-degree sexual assault charge by the West Virginia State Police for this incident.