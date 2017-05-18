Buckhannon Celebrates 76th Annual Strawberry Festival

It's the largest festival on the East Coast that is run by an "all-volunteer" group: thousands of people will travel to Upshur County this week for the 76th annual Strawberry Festival!

"It's totally amazing how the Strawberry Festival seems to just bring everyone together," said Debra Hupp, president of the West Virginia Strawberry Festival Board. "You see class reunions being scheduled during the festival, as well as family reunions."

"We project about 100,000 people enter Buckhannon over the course of the week," said Robbie Skinner of Buckhannon City Council. "It's people who have grown up there, who have once lived there that are coming home."

And greeting them upon arrival: thousands of everyone's favorite berry, that's been making its presence known for decades!

"In the early years, there were 200 acres of strawberries in the county. People's Grocery downtown would buy 5,000 gallons a day," said Dr. Greenbrier Almond of Buckhannon, who remembers the start of some of the richest traditions as if it were yesterday.

"The coronation was a very big deal - The chance as a first grader to dress up. I remember that honor," said Almond. "We'd get twelve 12 year olds, and they'd choose the Sweetest Strawberry."

For anyone who isn't familiar with the festival's sweet history, this sign was actually just installed earlier this month, right on the edge of Dr. Almond's property.

"We would all enter floats, or maybe it would be just a pickup truck with a bunch of kids," said Almond.

As the celebrations continue, organizers are already gearing up for next year.

"It's a tradition that I hope this community carries on forever," said Hupp.

For a complete schedule of events, visit the Strawberry Festival's website.