Local Resident Continues Soldier Project

It all started with a pack of gum. One Harrison County boy started his soldier project more than seven years ago with a simple mission to send items to soldiers to show support.

Ben Hinkle's first project was to raise money to send packs of gum to soldiers.

From bowling to bingo, Ben raises money for soldiers because of his love for his grandfather who is a veteran.

Sunday, Ben will host another bingo fundraiser.

"It is a bingo event and it is $15 for 20 games on admission and it is to raise money for soldiers overseas," said Ben Hinkle.



Bingo will be held Sunday, May 21 at the Clarksburg VFW.