Salem Notices Increased Levels of Lead in Water Samples

The Clarksburg Water Board gives water to the Salem Public Service District.

Salem has received several violations in recent months and years.

The Clarksburg Water Board said that once they give the water to Salem, Salem is responsible for the testing of the water.

Right now, Salem has noticed high levels of copper and lead in the water. Salem is asking residents to test the water in their homes.

The General Manager of the Clarksburg Water Board Richard Welch said sometimes the high levels of lead are for reasons you would not expect.