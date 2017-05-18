PITAR Holds Monthly Meeting Focusing on Family Members of Addicts

One local group is making resources available for families who have loved ones that are battling with addictions.

The monthly Prevention, Intervention, Treatment and Recovery (PITAR) meeting focused on families Thursday.

Organizers of the meeting said that families need resources to when it comes to dealing with addiction.

Organizations like Celebrate Recovery and The Landing spoke about their programs, and how addiction does not only affect the person using drugs.



Jaquelin snider, outreach coordinator said, "So they put all their emotional energy into their person who is hurting and who is sick and they don't realize, 'wow i need to take a minute and look at myself and maybe access some resources in the community so i can be in my own recovery.'"

The next meeting is scheduled for next month. The meeting will focus on a different topic.