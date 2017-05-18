Harrison County Commission Opens Bids for New 911 Center

The 911 Center is currently in the Public Safety Complex in Nutter Fort but a new center is in the works. The director of the 911 center said it's been a long time coming.

"Well we've been working long and hard to make sure that we got it correct. We want to be a facility for the next forty to fifty years. We want to make sure that we got the tools in place to serve the public as the public deserves to be served," said Paul Bump, 911 director.

The new 911 center will serve as a homebase for communication between first responders. Commission President Ron Watson said the 911 center is a resource the community can't live without.

Watson said, "It's a lifeline to all EMS out there. I mean if you think about it not only law enforcement, fire, ambulance service. They have to have a way of communicating and it's their lifeline."

Harrison County Commission opened two bids for the project. One bid came in from MBM contracting at more than $8 million. The other one came in from City Construction at more than $6 million.

"We had some construction estimates a few months back of approximately $7 million so that's what we were hoping the bids would be at that level or below," said Willie Parker, county administrator.

The new 911 center will be around Quarry Drive in Clarksburg on 15 acres and once the project does start, it will take around 14-15 months to complete.