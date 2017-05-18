'Walk n Roll' Supports Homeless Veterans

It was a beautiful day to walk on your lunch break on Wednesday and that's what many people did at the VA Hospital.

The VA hosted its 'Walk and Roll' in support of homeless veterans. People walked a mile and a half while raising money and awareness for homeless veterans. Donations were also taken to support the cause, including household items to help veterans get back on their feet.

"You are moving into the house and its great but its empty. You don't have cleaning supplies. You don't have towels. You don't have anything. It's very expensive so for us being able to give them a welcome home kit to really get their life started and get them excited about moving in is very rewarding. It's great," said Audrey Lutz, coordinator of the event.

The VA's 'Walk and Roll' is a national event.