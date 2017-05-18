Person of Interest in Custody Over Shooting Death of 6-Year-Old

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - UPDATE: JPD Commander Tyree Jones says that 6-year-old Kingston Fraizer was found with a single gunshot wound inside the backseat of a stolen car in Gluckstadt.

He was found in the back seat of a stolen Toyota on Gluckstadt Road at a dead end behind the ABC warehouse.

According to Hinds County Sheriff's Office 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield was taken into custody on Holmes Avenue as a person of interest in the kidnapping and murder of the 6-year-old child.



Fraizer was last seen Thursday morning at about 1:15 at the Kroger at 4910 I-55 North in Jackson before he was allegedly kidnapped.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff's office, his mom, Ebony Archie, arrived at Kroger and ran inside the store for a few minutes. She allegedly left her car running and her son inside the car.

Within a short time, authorities say two subjects pulled up to Archie's Honda.

MBI says the second vehicle involved, a Honda Civic, has been found. The passenger of the Honda, a 6 foot tall black male, got out of his car and jumped in Archie's car with the child inside. Both cars sped away.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the MBI at 855-642-5378.

