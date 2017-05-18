Minard's Receives Special Proclamation

Minard's is getting ready to celebrate it's 80th anniversary next week. The family restaurant started in 1937 in Clarksburg.
Joseph Minard watched his parents open the restaurant. He now runs the restaurant with his sons and family.
On Wednesday, the restaurant received a special proclamation from the Harrison County Commission celebrating the restaurant's anniversary.
"It's gratifying, you know, that your community recognizes the hard work and dedication that goes into 80 years of service to the community," said Joseph Minard.
The restaurant will be having special events starting on May 23 to celebrate the 80th anniversary.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.